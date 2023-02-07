UrduPoint.com

India Hell Bent On Changing IoK's Demography: PM AJK

Umer Jamshaid Published February 07, 2023 | 05:30 PM

India hell bent on changing IoK's demography: PM AJK

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan, has said that Modi's government was hell-bent on changing the demography of occupied Kashmir.

Talking to media here on Tuesday, he referred to Indian government's nefarious designs in the region and said that following the abrogation of article 370 and 35-A, the apartheid regime had accelerated its campaign aimed at converting Muslim majority of the state into a minority by granting domicile to non Kashmir residents especially the soldiers.

He, however, maintained that despite all the tactics, India miserably failed to suppress the Kashmiris Legitimate struggle for the right to self-determination.

About Pakistan's consistent support of Kashmir cause, the PM said that Pakistan had always supported the Just cause of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. Terming Pakistan as the ultimate destination of Kashmiri people, he said people in Kashmir have been struggling for freedom for the last seven decades. "The United Nations and the world should implement their resolutions", he said. In order to promote the Kashmir cause effectively at the international level, the PM said, "We have to change the stereotypical approach towards the freedom movement of Kashmir.

