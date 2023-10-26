India hiding Israel-like war crimes in Kashmir through media gag: Mushaal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Human Rights and Women Empowerment Mushaal Hussein Mullick said on Thursday that India was committing Israel-like war crimes in Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) but it had imposed military siege of the region by blocking communication and imposed gag on the media.

Addressing a press conference along with senior All Parties Hurriyat Conference leaders here, she said that horrible videos of Israeli bombing in Palestine were available on the social media, but India had hidden its war crimes in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir which could be termed world’s largest prison.

"India has been using chemical weapons, lethal pellet guns in Kashmir and targeting hospitals and ambulances and medical staff", she added.

She said during Covid-19 pandemic, when the world’s attention was diverted towards that crisis, India unleashed a fresh reign of terror in IIOJK to crush Kashmiris' just freedom struggle.

Mushaal Mullick said that both Israel and India were committing genocide of Palestinians and Kashmiris with complete impunity.

She lamented the human rights champions in the world had done nothing practical to presurise Israel and India to stop genocide of the hapless people of Palestine and Kashmir.

The special assistant to the PM said that the hapless Kashmiri nation was bravely facing the Indian atrocities for the past over seven decades.

She said that October 27,1947 was the blackest day in the history of

Kashmir as on this day India illegally occupied the state against the aspirations of the Kashmiri masses.

She said that in the age of nuclear weapons and biological warfare a small war could result in disturbing world order. She opined that if the Kashmir dispute was not resolved as per aspirations of the Kashmiris, it could lead to a great catastrophe in the region.

Mushaal said that now the RSS lobby was targeting Sikhs and Kashmiris even outside India and the families of Kashmiris living abroad were being threatened eviction from their houses if their relatives living abroad took part in anti-India processions.

She expressed the apprehension that fascist Indian Prime Minister Narendera Modi would multiply atrocities on Kashmiris to appease

hardline Hindus to win 2024 Indian elections.

She said that if the United Nations could not pay attention on Kashmir, genocide of occupied areas would become a new normal.

Mushaal said with every passing day, the situation in IIOJK was going from bad to worse and thousands of non-Kashmiris from Indian states were being issued Kashmiri domiciles to change the demography of the region. She said that India had been following the Israeli model of annexation of Palestinian areas and creation of Jewish colonies there.

She said that top leadership of pro-freedom APHC including Yaseen Malik, Shabbir Shah, Aasia Andrabi, Musarrat Alam had been languishing in various Indian jails for many years and New Delhi was hell-bent to punish them in concocted cases.