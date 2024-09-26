Open Menu

India Holding Leaderless Fake Election In IIOJK

Umer Jamshaid Published September 26, 2024 | 05:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir, Rana Muhammad Qasim Noon, has strongly condemned the recent elections held in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) adding that this is leaderless fake election in this region.

Talking to the media here on Thursday outside of Parliament House, he criticized India’s attempts to manipulate the political landscape in Kashmir, stressing that the international community must take notice of and condemn these undemocratic actions, the top leadership of Kashmiris under house arrest or in prions, so this is a unfair and illegal election.

He said that Kashmirs had boycotted this fake election at all appropriate forums of the World.

“The so-called elections in IIOJK are an insult to democracy and the right to self-determination of the Kashmiri people. These elections are neither free nor fair, and the results are premeditated to further India’s occupation,” said Noon. He urged global powers to step forward and reject these elections as illegitimate, pointing out that the Indian government is using these elections to distort the ground realities in the occupied region.

Speaking alongside Noon, prominent Hurriyat leader Ghulam Muhammad Safi highlighted that India is using these elections to propagate three key false narratives:That Kashmir is not an international issue, That the situation is normal, and that local governance is functioning smoothly. He firmly stated that the ground realities contradict these claims, with the people of Kashmir continuing to suffer under India’s brutal military occupation.

Additionally, Mushaal Mullcik, Chairperson of Peace and Culture, wife of incarcerated Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik, called the elections a “complete farce,” stating that the Indian government is using them as a tool to mislead the international community. She reiterated that the true aspirations of the Kashmiri people remain suppressed and that meaningful dialogue, not rigged elections, is the way forward for lasting peace in the region.

