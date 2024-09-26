India Holding Leaderless Fake Election In IIOJK
Umer Jamshaid Published September 26, 2024 | 05:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir, Rana Muhammad Qasim Noon, has strongly condemned the recent elections held in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) adding that this is leaderless fake election in this region.
Talking to the media here on Thursday outside of Parliament House, he criticized India’s attempts to manipulate the political landscape in Kashmir, stressing that the international community must take notice of and condemn these undemocratic actions, the top leadership of Kashmiris under house arrest or in prions, so this is a unfair and illegal election.
He said that Kashmirs had boycotted this fake election at all appropriate forums of the World.
“The so-called elections in IIOJK are an insult to democracy and the right to self-determination of the Kashmiri people. These elections are neither free nor fair, and the results are premeditated to further India’s occupation,” said Noon. He urged global powers to step forward and reject these elections as illegitimate, pointing out that the Indian government is using these elections to distort the ground realities in the occupied region.
Speaking alongside Noon, prominent Hurriyat leader Ghulam Muhammad Safi highlighted that India is using these elections to propagate three key false narratives:That Kashmir is not an international issue, That the situation is normal, and that local governance is functioning smoothly. He firmly stated that the ground realities contradict these claims, with the people of Kashmir continuing to suffer under India’s brutal military occupation.
Additionally, Mushaal Mullcik, Chairperson of Peace and Culture, wife of incarcerated Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik, called the elections a “complete farce,” stating that the Indian government is using them as a tool to mislead the international community. She reiterated that the true aspirations of the Kashmiri people remain suppressed and that meaningful dialogue, not rigged elections, is the way forward for lasting peace in the region.
Recent Stories
A Cinematic Revolution in Your Pocket: vivo V40 5G Teases ZEISS-Powered Camera, ..
Laiba Khan plans to leave showbiz after marriage
Differences between Punjab CM, governor escalate over VCs’ appointments
CJP Isa responds to SC senior Judge Mansoor Ali Shah's letter
Pakistan’s Red-ball coach hints at changes in squad
Nawaz Sharif likely to travel to London in first week of October
IMF bailout boosts PSX: 100 index hits new high
President reaffirms commitment to preserve marine ecosystems
Eight Khwarij killed in North Waziristan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 September 2024
IMF approves $7b bailout package for Pakistan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Amir Muqam for utilization of resources to help out Afghan Refugees2 minutes ago
-
Arrangements for anti-polio drive reviewed2 minutes ago
-
DC reviews steps taken for beautification of city2 minutes ago
-
Three young girls drown into pond in DI Khan3 minutes ago
-
Khushal Khattak university organizes seminar on SAR report writing, online publication verification12 minutes ago
-
Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir condemns farcical elections in IIOJK12 minutes ago
-
PCJCCI, Information & Culture Department celebrate China’s National Day12 minutes ago
-
Wani called for immediate and urgent accountability of India22 minutes ago
-
NEPRA concludes hearing into FCA for Aug22 minutes ago
-
Three outlaws held; illegal weapon, stolen items, drugs recovered22 minutes ago
-
Promoting tourism pivotal for socio-economic development of country: Ayaz22 minutes ago
-
ECP files review petition to seek SC clarification on some points42 minutes ago