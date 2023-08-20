Open Menu

India Hoodwinking World Over Kashmir Situation

Umer Jamshaid Published August 20, 2023 | 11:10 AM

India hoodwinking world over Kashmir situation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2023 ) :The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) and other Hurriyet organizations have said that India is hoodwinking the world over the situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the Hurriyet organizations, including Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League, Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party, Tehreek-e-Muzahamat Jammu Kashmir, Ittehad-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir, advocate Mudasir Ahmed Falahi, Jammu and Kashmir Political Resistance Movement Chairman Jameel Ahmad and Jammu Kashmir Democratic Hurriyet Front in their separate statements in Srinagar said that India could not retain its illegal occupation over the territory through military might and state terrorism forever.

The statements said the Kashmiri people are demanding peace, political and economic stability in the region as per the United Nations resolutions, They stressed the need for greater unity among the ranks of Kashmiri people to take their righteous demand of right to self-determination to its logical conclusion in a more effective manner.

The statements, terming the Kashmir dispute a political and human problem, said the freedom-loving people of Kashmir have rendered unprecedented sacrifices for the sacred mission of freedom from Indian subjugation since 1947.

The Hurriyet organizations stressed for the early resolution of the lingering Kashmir dispute in accordance with the United Nations Security Council resolutions. The Kashmiris' resistance struggle is a legitimate movement aimed at getting rid of India's illegal and forcible occupation through a peaceful and democratic formula of right to self-determination, they added.

They said as foreign soldiers withdrew from Afghanistan, India would also have to leave Jammu and Kashmir and the people of Kashmir would succeed in getting their birthright to self-determination.

The Hurriyat leaders strongly denounced the surge in human rights violations and continued cordon and search operations and house raids by Indian forces across the occupied territory.

They demanded the world community to play its role in granting the Kashmiris' their inalienable right toself-determination.

Related Topics

India Afghanistan Resolution World United Nations Hurriyat Conference Jammu Srinagar Muslim Media All From Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 August 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 August 2023

2 hours ago
 Bellingham leads Real Madrid to victory over UD Al ..

Bellingham leads Real Madrid to victory over UD Almería in LaLiga

9 hours ago
 Sassui Palijo demands for holding General electio ..

Sassui Palijo demands for holding General elections on time

11 hours ago
 Female ASPs to perform duties in Jaranwala: Inspec ..

Female ASPs to perform duties in Jaranwala: Inspector General (IG) Police Punjab ..

12 hours ago
 Two active terrorists killed in Khyber district op ..

Two active terrorists killed in Khyber district operation: ISPR

12 hours ago
NIH confirms report of monkeypox case

NIH confirms report of monkeypox case

12 hours ago
 Police claim to have recovered 9 kg hashish from a ..

Police claim to have recovered 9 kg hashish from arrested suspects

12 hours ago
 Father, son die in road accident

Father, son die in road accident

12 hours ago
 Three drug peddlers held with Hashish

Three drug peddlers held with Hashish

12 hours ago
 "Ak Shaam Hyderabad Police ke naam" event held

"Ak Shaam Hyderabad Police ke naam" event held

12 hours ago
 Caretaker communications minister inspects Hazara ..

Caretaker communications minister inspects Hazara Motorway, M.1, orders maintena ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan