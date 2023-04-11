India hosting G20 moot to create false impression about normalcy in IIOJK: Mushaal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :Chairperson of Peace and Culture Organization, Mushaal Hussein Mullick has said that the notorious Modi-led government's plan to mislead the world about ground realities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) by holding the G20 summit would not work, because now India was known for its notoriety worldwide.

In a statement on Tuesday, Mushaal, wife of incarcerated Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik, said that fascist India wanted to host the G20 meeting in Srinagar as part of the broader strategy to create a false impression and illusion of stability and normalcy in the strife-stricken and war-torn scenic valley.

She vowed that Kashmiris would never allow Modi to dilute Kashmir's disputed status by holding G20 meet in the territory.

The chairperson urged that G20 nations must oppose India's bid to hold the moot in the UN-designated disputed territory of Kashmir, as it was being organised to divert attention from India's massive and large-scale human rights violations in the held valley.

She urged the G20 members to bear in mind that Kashmir was an internationally recognized disputed territory and holding such an event in the disputed region would dent their image on a global scale.

Because, Mushaal said the Modi regime was seeking international consent for all its crimes against Kashmiris through the G20 meeting.

G20 countries would be seen siding with the oppressor if they accept Modi's invitation to hold the meeting in IIOJK, as New Delhi was exploiting the forum to achieve its ulterior motives viz-a-viz Kashmir, she added.

Mushaal said that India was continuously peddling false propaganda to push the false narrative of so-called normalcy returning to IIOJK; however, the notion had no feet to stand on.

She vowed that Kashmiris' cry for the right to self-determination could not be silenced through the illegal action of 5 August 2019 and the worst state barbarism and terrorism in the occupied territory and added that Kashmiris' struggle would "continue till the implementation of UN resolutions".

Mushaal said that Kashmiris were determined to "protect their unique identity and culture, come what may".

The chairperson also demanded of the international community, UN bodies and human rights organizations to impress upon India to withdraw its unconstitutional decision of 5 August 2019 and let the Kashmiri people decide their own fate as per the UN-agreed formula.