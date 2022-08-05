UrduPoint.com

India Illegally Changed Status Of Kashmir: FCCI Chief

Sumaira FH Published August 05, 2022 | 05:00 PM

India illegally changed status of Kashmir: FCCI chief

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) President Atif Munir Sheikh said here on Friday that Kashmir is a disputed territory and India illegally changed its status through violation of even its own Constitution.

Addressing the business community, he condemned the illegitimate steps taken by India to change the special status of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK), which had been recognised by the world community through the UN resolutions. He said that India was continuously hatching conspiracies in addition to using brute force to crush the uprising in the held Valley. He said that by eliminating the special status of IIOJK, India actually intended to change its demography by converting the majority of Muslims into minority.

"In this connection, Hindus are encouraged to purchase land and settle in this disputed territory," he said and added that millions of innocent inhabitants of IIOJK were martyred, but India failed to crush their spirit for an independent homeland.

"In a recent move, India changed the status of IIOJK and the international community must take notice of the situation and condemn the unilateral decision of India to expose its anti-democratic steps and violation of basic human rights," he said.

Supporting the just cause of Kashmiris, Atif Munir Sheikh reiterated its firm belief that Pakistan would continue to extend full moral, diplomatic and legal support to the Kashmiri brethren till the independence of the held Valley.

