India imposed curfew and restrictions in the occupied Valley for the last two months, but it failed to shatter the courage of brave Kashmiris: Shah Mehmood Qureshi

Islamabad, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that India imposed curfew and restrictions in the occupied Valley for the last two months, but it failed to shatter the courage of brave Kashmiris.

He said that the Kashmir fight was a long fight; it was not a T-20, but a test match which could only be won by a team which had a holistic approach.

The FM said that the world is praising Pakistan's narrative and the international media like New Yark Times, Washington Post, The Telegraph, CNN, BBC and others were supporting Pakistan's viewpoint.

Human Rights Organisations like Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International, which set the world's narrative, are praising Pakistan's approach, Qureshi added.

Regarding recent visit of Pakistani delegation, led by Prime Minister Imran Khan, to the United Nations, he said that they held 120 record meetings with P5 global leaders and foreign ministers of different countries in seven-day stay and interacted with the media.

On Saudi-Iran tension after Saudi Arabia oil facility attacks, he said that Prime Minister Imran Khan discussed the issue with US President Donald Trump, the Saudi crown prince, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and tried to normalise the situation.

About Islamophobia, the FM said that it was unjust to link terrorism with Islam. "Does terrorism has a religion," he asked.

He said that on sidelines of the PM visit to UN, Pakistan, Turkey and Indonesia announced launching an English-language channel to paint a true picture of Islam, adding that the young generation would be informed that who were their hoeros.

The channel, he added, would also relate the history of islam and promote its heroes. The channel would also build the Islamic marrative against those who hurt the religious sentiments of Muslims, he added.