UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India Imposes Complete Media, Communication Blackout In IIOJK

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 28 seconds ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 06:10 PM

India imposes complete media, communication blackout in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :The fascist Modi regime has enforced complete media and communication blackout in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) where no local journalist was allowed to report on human rights abuses and detention of Hurriyat political leadership.

Veteran Hurriyat activist Altaf Hussain Wani made these remarks in an exclusive interview with APP.

He said the Indian occupation forces were profiling Kashmiris especially youth and journalists active on social networking sites highlighting Indian armed forces atrocities in the IIOJK.

Wani noted that all local newspapers were barred from reporting against Indian government and armed forces in the IIOJK. Forced disappearances of journalists were a common phenomena as Zahra Ashiq and Zuhr Gillani among many others were the recent victims of detainment under state sponsored terrorism of Modi's regime.

To a question, he said all of the Kashmiri newspapers' journalists were forcefully asked to give undertakings to abide by the above mentioned restrictions otherwise they had to face serious consequences.

"Amid the COVID-19 contagion a new educational crisis emerged in the IIOJK as schools had been closed post August 5, where Indian government started online classes. There is no internet service since the military siege after revoking the special status whereas at present only 2G service is partially activated in the occupied valley." Wani mentioned that in such circumstances it was not possible for the Kashmiris to even educate their children.

Moreover, on this Eid-ul-Azha, no Eid congregation were allowed due to the fear of mass public outrage and protests against the Indian government's illegal action of turning the autonomous status of the IIOJK into a directly controlled area under the central government.

He said the recent law of issuing domiciles to non-state residents of the IIOJK and permitting them to occupy local lands was equal to dislodge and make innocent Kashmiris homeless in their own territory.

/394

Related Topics

India Internet Altaf Hussain Jammu 2G August Post Media All From Government

Recent Stories

Deputy Ruler of Sharjah restructures Board of Dire ..

10 minutes ago

Sharjah Deputy Ruler restructures &#039;Khorfakkan ..

10 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Salem restructures BoD of &#039;Ittih ..

11 minutes ago

High time to realize dangers to Pakistan's existen ..

19 minutes ago

India pushing the region to brink of war, AJK Pres ..

19 minutes ago

Huawei Mobile Services Ecosystem Reaches New Heigh ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.