(@FahadShabbir)

India after the humiliating failure of its much hyped G20 moot in Srinagar has been in a fix due to non-attendance of most of the member countries

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2023 ) :India after the humiliating failure of its much hyped G20 moot in Srinagar has been in a fix due to non-attendance of most of the member countries.

In view of security and other human rights violations, most countries sent their lower level staff to participate and G20 summit in Srinagar failed miserably after China refused to participate alongwith Turkiye, Indonesia and Saudi Arabia who had flatly refused to participate in the G20 meeting.

The rest of the participating G20 members also slapped India in the face by sending their lower-level embassy staff. The non-arrival of G20 countries dealt a severe blow to Indian efforts to normalize Indian aggression and brutality in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The important statement of the main rapporteur on minority issues of the United Nations also came to light who had said that India's holding of the G20 meeting in IIOJK cannot ignore the facts by normalizing democratic rights against tyranny and atrocities, because India itself has committed massive violations of human rights, the violation of the rights of Kashmiri Muslims and minorities.

The statement of the spokesperson of the Chinese Foreign Ministry also showed the distorted face of India. According to a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson, China strongly opposed the holding of any G20 meeting in disputed areas and would not participate in any such meeting.

Modi government was scared due to the security situation. In this regard, despite the deployment of para security forces, National Security Guard, Marine Commando, Vikas Force and 18 Central Reserve Police Force, the threat of various types of attacks in the meeting became deadly for India.

Modi government blacked out the media due to security concerns and bad sense. Apart from this, in the world of fear, India completely shut down the Srinagar Valley. The protests against the G20 meeting across the world condemned the brutal Indian violence and brutality, which reflects India's heinous and nefarious intentions.