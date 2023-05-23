UrduPoint.com

India 'in A Fix'' Over G20 Summit's Humiliating Failure

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 23, 2023 | 08:12 PM

India 'in a fix'' over G20 Summit's humiliating failure

India after the humiliating failure of its much hyped G20 moot in Srinagar has been in a fix due to non-attendance of most of the member countries

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2023 ) :India after the humiliating failure of its much hyped G20 moot in Srinagar has been in a fix due to non-attendance of most of the member countries.

In view of security and other human rights violations, most countries sent their lower level staff to participate and G20 summit in Srinagar failed miserably after China refused to participate alongwith Turkiye, Indonesia and Saudi Arabia who had flatly refused to participate in the G20 meeting.

The rest of the participating G20 members also slapped India in the face by sending their lower-level embassy staff. The non-arrival of G20 countries dealt a severe blow to Indian efforts to normalize Indian aggression and brutality in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The important statement of the main rapporteur on minority issues of the United Nations also came to light who had said that India's holding of the G20 meeting in IIOJK cannot ignore the facts by normalizing democratic rights against tyranny and atrocities, because India itself has committed massive violations of human rights, the violation of the rights of Kashmiri Muslims and minorities.

The statement of the spokesperson of the Chinese Foreign Ministry also showed the distorted face of India. According to a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson, China strongly opposed the holding of any G20 meeting in disputed areas and would not participate in any such meeting.

Modi government was scared due to the security situation. In this regard, despite the deployment of para security forces, National Security Guard, Marine Commando, Vikas Force and 18 Central Reserve Police Force, the threat of various types of attacks in the meeting became deadly for India.

Modi government blacked out the media due to security concerns and bad sense. Apart from this, in the world of fear, India completely shut down the Srinagar Valley. The protests against the G20 meeting across the world condemned the brutal Indian violence and brutality, which reflects India's heinous and nefarious intentions.

Related Topics

India World Police United Nations Minority China Jammu Srinagar Indonesia Saudi Arabia Muslim Media From Government

Recent Stories

Borouge expects $400 million in savings from its V ..

Borouge expects $400 million in savings from its Value Enhancement Programme by ..

20 seconds ago
 Sentencing of Russian National Klyushin Scheduled ..

Sentencing of Russian National Klyushin Scheduled for July 19 - Court Hearing

1 minute ago
 AKUH performs first-ever bedside surgery on newbor ..

AKUH performs first-ever bedside surgery on newborn for hernia repair

1 minute ago
 Some Countries Want to Send F-16s to Ukraine to Ge ..

Some Countries Want to Send F-16s to Ukraine to Get New US Equipment - Moscow

1 minute ago
 Russian Court Extends Arrest of WSJ Reporter Gersh ..

Russian Court Extends Arrest of WSJ Reporter Gershkovich Until August 30

1 minute ago
 LHC orders LDA to develop ToRs for reviewing Lahor ..

LHC orders LDA to develop ToRs for reviewing Lahore Master Plan 2050

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.