UrduPoint.com

India In Shock To See Kashmiris' Love For Pakistan After T20 Match Defeat: APHC Leader

Umer Jamshaid 28 minutes ago Mon 25th October 2021 | 09:40 PM

India in shock to see Kashmiris' love for Pakistan after T20 match defeat: APHC leader

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :Senior leader of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) Syed Mushtaq Gilani Monday said India was in extreme shock after seeing the jubilation and affection, the people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) exhibited for Pakistan, over its defeat in the T20 World Cup match at the hands of Pakistan cricket team.

"The whole Indian occupied Kashmir echoed with Pakistan Zindabad (long live Pakistan) slogans as Kashmiris came out to streets in all parts the valley despite troops' heavy deployment, celebrating Pakistan's victory over India in the Sharjah's T20 cricket match. It has shaken the power corridors in New Delhi, and now India is in a complete state of shock," he said in an interview with APP.

He said Kashmiris demonstrated their love for Pakistan especially when India had practically converted the while IIOJK into jail for its people, following the illegal actions of August 5, 2019.

He said Kashmiris were facing massive human rights violations, extrajudicial killings and forced disappearances by the brutal Indian forces.

Although he said, people of Kashmir were uncertain about ending of their prolonged sufferings but they were determined to get freedom from the Indian yoke.

Mushtaq Gilani said October 27 was considered the darkest day in the history of Kashmir as on that day in 1947 the Indian forces had illegally landed in the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

On that day, he said Pakistanis and Kashmiris residing in all parts of the world would express complete solidarity with the people of IIOJK, reminding the international human rights 'champions' of their lawful and moral obligation of ensuring the right to self-determination to Kashmiris.

He said India wanted to hold the occupied territory permanently by silencing the indigenous freedom movement of Kashmiris, using all possible unfair and unlawful means.

Terming Pakistan and Kashmir 'two hearts and one soul,' the APHC leader said in principle IIOJK was the part of Pakistan as the two-nation theory envisioned and got implemented by founder Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

The APHC leader paid tribute to the Quaid for his 'political wisdom' and 'farsightedness' in securing a separate homeland for Muslims of the Indian subcontinent.

He thanked Pakistan for extending all possible political, diplomatic and moral support to the people of occupied Kashmir in getting their inalienable right of self-determination.

\395

Related Topics

Pakistan India Cricket T20 World Hurriyat Conference Muhammad Ali Jinnah Jail Sharjah Jammu New Delhi August October 2019 Moral Muslim All From Love

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Zayed, Pakistan&#039;s Sindh province G ..

Hamdan bin Zayed, Pakistan&#039;s Sindh province Governor review accelerating co ..

8 minutes ago
 Final countdown begins to Abu Dhabi Desert Challen ..

Final countdown begins to Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge

1 hour ago
 White House 'Deeply Alarmed' by Military Takeover ..

White House 'Deeply Alarmed' by Military Takeover in Sudan, Calls for Release of ..

2 hours ago
 Call to follow Holy Prophet's (PBUH) teachings to ..

Call to follow Holy Prophet's (PBUH) teachings to get success

2 hours ago
 Supreme Court disposes of 799 cases during last tw ..

Supreme Court disposes of 799 cases during last two weeks

2 hours ago
 Russia probes fake vaccine certificates

Russia probes fake vaccine certificates

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.