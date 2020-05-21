India increases oppression in IOJ&K undercover of COVID-19: Dr. Moeed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Security and Strategic Policy Planning Dr Moeed Yusuf on Thursday said that the Modi regime had increased oppression of innocent Kashmiris in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IO&JK) undercover of the global pandemic (COVID-19).

He underlined the need for investigating the fresh rise in human right violations in the occupied Kashmir under the guise of coronavirus.

Speaking to the global conference through a video link, the SAPM also drew attention of the international community, United Nations and health related international organizations towards current humanitarian situation, evolved in the IOJ&K due to the pandemic.

He called for immediate provision of medical relief and supplies to the Kashmiris, saying, "The fourth Geneva Conventions binds India to provide access to international relief organizations to address the medical emergency in IOJK".

The conference, titled "COVID-19 Kashmir Media Conference" was organized by Organization for Kashmir Coalition (OKC) in London, United Kingdom, said a press release issued here.

Dr Moeed called upon the global media to view India afresh by recognizing the fascist ideology being promoted by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi led Bharatiya Janata Party against Muslims and especially Kashmiris.

Recounting the series of unilateral actions by India in the occupied Kashmir since August 5 last year, Dr Yusuf described the recent spike in Indian state sponsored terrorism in Kashmir where more than 33 young Kashmiris had been killed in fake encounters.

He stressed that the legitimate struggle of Kashmiris for their right to self-determination was a response to the violent oppression orchestrated by India through its 900,000 security forces in the IOJ&K.

"Pakistan will continue its diplomatic and political support for the Kashmir cause at all international forums," he emphasized.

Dr Moeed Yusuf reiterated Pakistan's position, saying "the UNSC (United Nations Security Council) resolutions are the only mechanism to solve the Kashmir dispute.

He warned against the high likelihood of India using a false flag operation to justify its expansionist designs by initiating military action against Pakistan.

He said belligerent statements by Indian leaders were attempts by India to externalize the problems it had created in Kashmir.

The conference was well attended by renowned writers and experts on Kashmir and personnel from prominent global media outlets.