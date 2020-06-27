UrduPoint.com
India Increasing Repressive Acts On Kashmiris In Wake Of Coronavirus Pandemic: Moeed Yusaf

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sat 27th June 2020 | 12:10 AM

India increasing repressive acts on Kashmiris in wake of coronavirus pandemic: Moeed Yusaf

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Security Dr Moeed Yusaf Friday said it was our utmost responsibility on the International Day in Support of Victims of Torture to remember the just struggle of Kashmiri brethren and reaffirm national resolve to extend them diplomatic, political and moral support.

In a talk show of a private news channel, he said India was increasing its repressive acts against Kashmiris in the wake of coronavirus pandemic which was clear violation of Geneva Convention granting right to excess to medical supplies for all countries through an international relief organization.

"Our foreign minister has written a letter to Doctors Without Borders in this regard," he told.

Moeed Yusaf said currently, more than 13,000 Kashmiri political activists were in Indian jails and over 100 casualties were reported in the held valley besides 1,400 incidents of violation on the line of control during the fascist government of Narendra Modi.

To a question about the statement of the United States presidential candidate Joe Biden, he said Biden was earlier supportive to the plan of making India a regional security provider against China but the change in his stance today was the result of Pakistan's fruitful diplomatic efforts.

About stranded overseas Pakistanis, he said on the advice of the prime minister, the government abolished universal testing under the new policy after June 30 with an aim to facilitate the labour class in Gulf states which helped to bring back 40,000 people.

They would be kept in compulsory quarantine for 14 days after passing through testing process besides signing a deed to stay at home, he said and added the ratio of local COVID-19 transmission was much higher than throughinternational arrivals.

