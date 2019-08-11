India increasing tension to damage Afghan peace process: Ch Sarwar

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2019 ) :Punjab Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar said India was increasing tension in the region to damage the Afghan peace process.

He expressed these views while talking to media at an inauguration ceremony of "Overseas Punjab Commission" Toba Tek Singh office.

Sarwar said the Lahore High Court and all other lower courts would be deciding cases of Overseas-Pakistanis in six-month.

The governor said the opposition should prove its innocence in the court of law instead of blaming accountability departments.

"Protests of opposition parties do not pose any threat to the government, which will complete its constitutional tenure," the governor said.

He said that PTI government was working to eradicate corruption from all the departments.

Talking about Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi's visit to China, he said the FM's visit remained successful, adding he was also contacting the members of American, UK and EU parliament on daily basis.

"India would never be able to suppress the voice of Kashmiris with the power of gun and bullet," he mentioned.

The governor Punjab said the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was contesting the case of Kashmir across the world.

He said, "Pakistanis are standing in support with Kashmiri brothers and Kashmir will achieve independence soon." Ch Muhammad Sarwar said it was the responsibility of the United Nations and all other international organizations to raise voice against Indian atrocities and play their role to resolve Kashmir according to the UN resolutions.