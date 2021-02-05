UrduPoint.com
India Inflicts Atrocities On Kashmiris To Control Freedom Struggle: Governor Amanullah Khan Yasinzai

Balochistan Governor Amanullah Khan Yasinzai on Friday said that our Kashmiri brothers have been fighting for their right to self-determination against Indian occupational forces for a long time

In a message on Kashmir Day, he said all kinds of atrocities are being inflicted on Kashmiri people to stop their struggle for freedom by India, but in spite of this, they are fighting for their rights and freedom with great patience and perseverance.

He said that Pakistan has always supported the legitimate position of its Kashmiri brethren in every forum and was also highlighting the atrocities committed against them at the international level.

Governor of Balochistan said that its completed occupation of Kashmir by India and repeal of Articles 370 and 35 A of the Indian Constitution was not only a violation of all laws and values but also exposed India's own savage and undemocratic face to the world.

He said that the purpose of celebrating Kashmir Day on February 5 was to fully support the struggle of Kashmiri brothers for independence.

In this regard, Pakistan has been demanding from the beginning that the light of UN resolutions, the people of Occupied Kashmir should be given the right to self-determination so that they can decide their own destiny, he said.

He stated therefore, it was imperative that the attention of the international community be drawn to the Kashmir issue and that international opinion be established in its favor. Governor Yasinzai prayed to Allah Almighty to grant success and prosperity to all Kashmir brothers in their struggle for independence.

