India Installs Lethal Weapons Along With LoC: Masood Khan

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Thu 02nd January 2020 | 05:27 PM

India installs lethal weapons along with LoC: Masood Khan

AJK President Khan warns world community that Pakistan and India both are nuclear powers and the consequences would be tough if war was imposed on Pakistan.

QUETTA: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 2nd, 2020) India installed lethal weapons at the Line of Control (LoC) which the nefarious design of Modi government, said Azad Jammu & Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan.

“The nefarious design of Indian government is not just threat for Pakistan but for the entire region,” said Sardar Masood Khan, adding that “ India has installed lethal and dangerous weapons along LoC—which is like an hovering threat for the regional peace,”.

He expressed these views while speaking to the media at Governor House in Quetta. He stated that fake and counterfeit maps [of the region] had been released by India, but Pakistan had given a splendid response to this farce. He went on to say that the world community was informed about Indian act of depriving Occupied Kashmir of special status and the Kashmiri people were thankful to Pakistani public for raising voice for their support.

“Indian aggressive designs are a threat to the regional peace and security,” he further said, making it clear to India to be ready for deadly results if war was imposed.

He also thanked Balochi people for raising voice for them, staging demonstrations and protest rallies across the province to show solidarity with the people of Kashmir,” he further said.

The AJK President said that he was visiting Quetta to express his gratitude for the people of Balochistan on behalf of their Kashmiri brothers. He also urged the world community to take notice of the situation. He warned the international community by saying that both India and Pakistan have nuclear capability and therefore, the results of war between them would be disastrous for the entire region. He also rejected the propaganda of Indian media that Islamic countries or Organization of Islamic Cooperation was not supporting the Kashmir cause. Khan also rejected the rumors regarding any compromise on Kashmir cause. “Without the consent of the Kashmiri people, the Kashmir issue will not be resolved,” he added.

