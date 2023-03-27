UrduPoint.com

India Intensifies Atrocities In Kashmir: APHC

Muhammad Irfan Published March 27, 2023 | 05:10 PM

India intensifies atrocities in Kashmir: APHC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ) :Senior All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) leader Ghulam Ahmed Gulzar on Monday said that Indian state terrorism has increased in the holy month of Ramazan.

Senior APHC leader in a statement issued in Srinagar said, "Indian troops are killing, arresting and brutalizing Kashmiris mercilessly to punish them for demanding their basic right to self-determination." He expressed grief over Indian troops increasing atrocities on innocent Kashmiri people and said, "They have no regard for this sacred month." Indian forces have not only intensified their genocidal campaign but also stepped up the siege and search operations, especially during Sehar and Iftar timings, to spread fear and terror among Kashmiri Muslims and also to disrupt their prayers, he added.

He prayed for the freedom of Kashmir from Indian slavery and appealed to philanthropists to contribute 'as generously as possible' for deserving people during this holy month." He thanked Pakistan for its consistent support of the freedom movement and prayed for a strong, peaceful and progressive Pakistan.

APHC-AJK chapter leaders Muhammad Sultan Butt, Syed Aijaz Rehmani, Shaikh Yaqoob, Zahid Ashraf, Shameem Shawl and Altaf Ahmed Butt also expressed anger over the intensified Indian state terrorism in IIOJK.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Hurriyat Conference Srinagar Ahmed Butt Muslim All From

Recent Stories

Fujairah CP attends first Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sh ..

Fujairah CP attends first Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi majlis

10 minutes ago
 ‘SC cannot be left at the powers of one man,’ ..

‘SC cannot be left at the powers of one man,’ top  two judges writes in dis ..

11 minutes ago
 Global hospitality providers head to Dubai as regi ..

Global hospitality providers head to Dubai as regional industry plans multi-bill ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy appoints Saeed Al ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy appoints Saeed Al Gergawi as Vice President

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Government departments&#039; Football Cham ..

Sharjah Government departments&#039; Football Championship kicks off

1 hour ago
 Railway Minister announces 10 to 15pc reduction in ..

Railway Minister announces 10 to 15pc reduction in train fares

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.