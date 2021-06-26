UrduPoint.com
India Involved In Demographic Terrorism In IIOJK : Shehryar Afridi

Sat 26th June 2021

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2021 ) :Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Shehryar Khan Afridi Saturday said India under its demographic terrorism was turning the Muslim majority state of Kashmir into a Hindu majority.

The massive transfer of Hindus from mainland India to the IIOJK was a part of a greater plan of India to change the state into a Hindu majority, he added.

He was addressing the audience at the Report launch on Illegal Transfer of Population to Illegal Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir in International Law here at the Kashmir Council.

Shehryar Afridi said that Kashmir Committee was voice of the nation and anything initiated from the Parliament had a direct and deep rooted impact.

He said that Kashmir Committee had decided to add public component into the country's narrative on Kashmir and formed Advisory Boards to assist the committee.

He said that the advisory boards would have experts from private sector to create awareness over Kashmir dispute among the masses.

He said that the advisory board on Culture would help develop films and documentaries to tell the misery being faced by the Kashmiri people at hands of the occupational regime of India in Jammu and Kashmir.

He said that the cultural board would help protect, project and promote the Kashmiri culture, its literature, history and heritage as Kashmiri culture was under Indian invasion.

He said that the world needed to be educated on half widows, pallet guns, economic strangulation of Kashmir by Indian occupational regime and the cultural board would help project these issues being faced by the Kashmiri people.

He said that the board on academia would help promote research and education on the issue of Kashmir.

He said that digital front would help stop censorship of Kashmiri content on the digital space. He said that the digital board would help devise strategy to counter Indian censorship of Kashmiri voices on the digital media.

Shehryar Afridi said that the advisory board on human rights would help raise the Kashmir cause at the human rights forums of the world and for the first time, top human rights activists would be speaking for Kashmiris at the world forums.

He said that the diplomatic front would also help lobbying with the world policymakers and decision makers on the Kashmir issue.

He said that the world would start listening to the Kashmiri voices once experts would add value to the Kashmir narrative.

President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan and other speakers also spoke on the occasion.

