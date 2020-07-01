UrduPoint.com
India Involved In Sabotaging Peace In Balochistan, Afghanistan:Qureshi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 52 seconds ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 04:20 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Tuesday said India was involved in sabotaging peace in Balochistan and Afghanistan.

In fact India was trying to divert the world's attention from its massive human rights violations in the Occupied Jammu & Kashmir and persistent declining popularity of Narendra Modi among the masses, it was involved in provocative activities in Pakistan, including the recent attack on the pakistan stock exchange in Karachi, he stated while talking to a private news channel.

Qureshi said Modi had also lost popularity on political front and it was another reason that he wanted to regain the people's attention by launching subversive activities in Pakistan.

"We have informed the American representatives about Indian attitude towards Pakistan."To a question, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan was the founder of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and there was no threat to his government. \932

