India involved in serious HR abuses, genocide of Kashmiris in IIOJK: Alvi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday said India was involved in serious human rights (HR) violations and genocide of Kashmiri Muslims in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The international community should take notice of India's Hindutva policy of repression and racism, and fulfill the promise of self-determination to the Kashmiris as per the United Nations resolutions, he added.

The president was talking to Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan, who called on him here.

He said India by giving domiciles to the non-Kahmiri citizens and genocide of Kahmiri people, was changing the demography of Muslim majority valley. The Hindutva ideology being pursued by the Modi government was a threat to the regional peace, he added.

He, however, said the Indian occupation forces could not suppress the indigenous liberation movement of Kashmiri people through force and repression.

The president said Pakistan would continue political, diplomatic and moral support to the Kashmiris till they attained their right to self-determination.