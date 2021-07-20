UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India Involved In Serious HR Abuses, Genocide Of Kashmiris In IIOJK: Alvi

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 20th July 2021 | 01:00 AM

India involved in serious HR abuses, genocide of Kashmiris in IIOJK: Alvi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday said India was involved in serious human rights (HR) violations and genocide of Kashmiri Muslims in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The international community should take notice of India's Hindutva policy of repression and racism, and fulfill the promise of self-determination to the Kashmiris as per the United Nations resolutions, he added.

The president was talking to Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan, who called on him here.

He said India by giving domiciles to the non-Kahmiri citizens and genocide of Kahmiri people, was changing the demography of Muslim majority valley. The Hindutva ideology being pursued by the Modi government was a threat to the regional peace, he added.

He, however, said the Indian occupation forces could not suppress the indigenous liberation movement of Kashmiri people through force and repression.

The president said Pakistan would continue political, diplomatic and moral support to the Kashmiris till they attained their right to self-determination.

Related Topics

Pakistan India United Nations Jammu Sardar Masood Khan Azad Jammu And Kashmir Moral Muslim Government Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed exchanged Eid Al Adha greetings ..

36 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler sends Eid Al Adha greetings to UAE l ..

2 hours ago

Fujairah Ruler sends Eid Al Adha greetings to UAE ..

2 hours ago

Hamdan bin Zayed congratulates UAE Leaders on Eid ..

2 hours ago

Tahnoun bin Mohammed congratulates UAE Leaders on ..

2 hours ago

Hazza bin Zayed congratulates UAE Leaders on Eid A ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.