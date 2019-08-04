UrduPoint.com
India Involved In State Terrorism Against Innocent People Of Kashmir: Usman Dar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 04th August 2019 | 12:11 AM

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar on Saturday said India was committing state terrorism in the Indian held Kashmir, but it would not succeed to suppress the freedom movement of Kashmiri people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar on Saturday said India was committing state terrorism in the Indian held Kashmir, but it would not succeed to suppress the freedom movement of Kashmiri people.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the Indian government would have to restore dialogue process for resolving all lingering issues especially Kashmir dispute.

He urged the international community to come forward and play their due role for resolving Kashmir issue on priority basis.

Usman Dar strongly condemned the use of cluster bombs against innocent people of Azad Kashmir by India as it was the open violation of international laws.

He said Pakistan would not leave its moral, ethical and diplomatic support to the people of Kashmir till they achieve their birth right to self determination.

He said establishing durable peace in South Asia was impossible without resolving the Kashmir issue, adding economic stability was linked to peace in the region.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had effectively highlighted the Kashmir issue during his recent visit to the United States (US) and the US President Donald Trump had also offered for playing role of mediator in that regard, he said.

He said Pakistan had achieved successes in international diplomacy during the on going tenure of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

To another question, he said Pakistan was fully capable of responding India but we were a peace loving nation and wanted to resolve all disputes with India through dialogue.

