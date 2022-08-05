UrduPoint.com

India Involved In Violations Of Human Rights In Occupied Kashmir: Durchain

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 05, 2022 | 10:06 PM

India involved in violations of human rights in Occupied Kashmir: Durchain

The central leader of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) Durchain Marri said that India had imposed curfew in the Kashmir Valley due to fear and serious violations of human rights and atrocities were being continued which we strongly condemned carnage on Kashmiri people

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :The central leader of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) Durchain Marri said that India had imposed curfew in the Kashmir Valley due to fear and serious violations of human rights and atrocities were being continued which we strongly condemned carnage on Kashmiri people.

She expressed these views while talking to APP on the occasion of Kashmir Exploitation Day (Youme-e-Istehsal) on August 5.

She said that three years ago on this day, the Modi government revoked the special status of the occupied valley and took away the status of the state and also removed the separate flag.

"The Hindu extremist Modi government had declared Occupied Jammu and Kashmir a territory of the Indian Union, against which Kashmir Exploitation Day was being celebrated today on both sides of the Line of Control", she said.

She demanded the United Nations and international humanitarian forces to take notice of the serious violations of human rights in Kashmir and take measures for the freedom of the Kashmiri people while restoring the special status of Kashmir.

Related Topics

India Balochistan United Nations Jammu August Government

Recent Stories

Election Commission of Pakistan issues show cause ..

Election Commission of Pakistan issues show cause notice to Imran Khan in foreig ..

10 minutes ago
 Sindh info minister condemns serious HR violations ..

Sindh info minister condemns serious HR violations in IIOJK

10 minutes ago
 Raza, 'brilliant' Kaia slam ODI centuries as Zimba ..

Raza, 'brilliant' Kaia slam ODI centuries as Zimbabwe stun Bangladesh

10 minutes ago
 Teenager killed over friendship issue

Teenager killed over friendship issue

13 minutes ago
 26 more tested COVID-19 positive in Faisalabad

26 more tested COVID-19 positive in Faisalabad

13 minutes ago
 Admissions started in TEVTA institutes

Admissions started in TEVTA institutes

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.