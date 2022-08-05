India involved in violations of human rights in Occupied Kashmir: Durchain

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :The central leader of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) Durchain Marri said that India had imposed curfew in the Kashmir Valley due to fear and serious violations of human rights and atrocities were being continued which we strongly condemned carnage on Kashmiri people.

She expressed these views while talking to APP on the occasion of Kashmir Exploitation Day (Youme-e-Istehsal) on August 5.

She said that three years ago on this day, the Modi government revoked the special status of the occupied valley and took away the status of the state and also removed the separate flag.

"The Hindu extremist Modi government had declared Occupied Jammu and Kashmir a territory of the Indian Union, against which Kashmir Exploitation Day was being celebrated today on both sides of the Line of Control", she said.

She demanded the United Nations and international humanitarian forces to take notice of the serious violations of human rights in Kashmir and take measures for the freedom of the Kashmiri people while restoring the special status of Kashmir.