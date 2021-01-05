UrduPoint.com
India involves in promoting sectarianism, massacre, unrest in Balochistan: Minister

ISLAMABAD, Jan 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :Minister for education and Professional Training, Shafqat Mehmood on Tuesday said that Indian's involvement in promoting sectarianism, massacre of innocent workers, and unrest in Balochistan, could not be ruled out.

Talking to a private television channel, he said Indian rulers had a negative policy against Pakistan. Sabotaging peace, he said was the policy of Indian government. Condemning the brutal killing of coalmine workers of Hazara Community in Balochistan, he said: "We could not reject the involvement of India behind this terrorist activity.

" He said Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad had visited the Hazara Community to resolve the matter.

He added that Prime Minister would also visit Balochistan, in couple of days. Commenting on Opposition's negative role against the ruling party, the minister said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government wanted to hold talks with Opposition leaders but no discussion would be made on national reconciliation ordinance (NRO).

