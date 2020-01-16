India is backtracking on Occupied Kashmir: FM Qureshi

(@fidahassanain)

Foreign Minister apprised UNSC about the current situation in Occupied Kashmir, saying that it was time for the international community to play role to help the Kashmir people suffering from Indian suppression and subjugation.

NEW YORK: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 16th, 2020) Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that India was backtracking from talks on Occupied Kashmir but Pakistan was committed, the sources said here on Thursday.

“Pakistan is committed but it is India which is backtracking from talks on Occupied Kashmir,” said Shah Mehmood Qureshi while talking to the reporters in New York city on Wednesday afternoon.

He said: “It is time for the international community to lay role in helping the people of Occupied Kashmir who are suffering from Indian suppression and subjugation,”. He also said that Indian occupied Kashmir is on agenda of the United Nations Security Council.

Earlier, he met United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in New York where he apprised the UN chief about the situation in Indian occupied Kashmir.

The foreign minister told the UN secretary-general that Pakistan remained committed to holding a dialogue with India over the situation in the disputed valley, which is still under a military lockdown since August 5.

On Wednesday afternoon, the UNSC met behind closed doors to discuss the Kashmir issue for second time in less than six months. In August last year, the Security Council had, for the first time in over five decades, met to discuss the critical human rights situation in the occupied valley.

Qureshi said Pakistan asked UN Security Council to take up the issue of Indian Occupied Kashmir as the present situation there was very alarming because of violations of human rights. He said occupied Kashmir is not an internal matter of India and thanked Chinese government for raising voice for this issue

FM Qureshi said that Kashmir is not an internal affair of India and we are thankful to China for raising our concerns on Kashmir issue at the United Nation Security Council.

He said that Indian forces are committing human rights violations in the Occupied Kashmir. He further said that many countries are concerned about the situation in Occupied Kashmir.

Shah Mehmood said that many countries are of the view that differences between Pakistan and India on Kashmir issue should be settled through bilateral efforts. He said that Pakistan is ready to talk to India on all bilateral issues but the environment in India is not that of talks with Pakistan.

FM Qureshi said that Pakistan was playing a vital role in ending tensions in the middle East. Diplomacy must get a chance to resolve crisis in the region, he added.