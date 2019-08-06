India is baffled by US Presidents statement of mediation on Kashmir: Barrister Sultan

(@imziishan)

Former Prime Minister and President Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhary Tuesday said that India is baffled by the statement of President of United States Donald Trump for playing mediation role on Kashmir issue between Pakistan and India

Addressing a press conference here, he said that India was violating the rights of Kashmiri people as it had arrested their Hurriyat leaders after imposing curfew in the area.

He said that currently the Kashmir freedom movement was in full swing in the world so Modi government has chosen this time for changing the status of Indian Occupied Kashmir.

After visits of international organizations into the Kashmir valley, they had been observed that India was violating the basic rights of the people of area, he added.

India, he said, had been plying such kind of tactics for last seventy years by adopting several resolutions but failed to do so.

PTI AJK likewise the government of Pakistan would write letters to the British Parliament, European Union, and the United Nations to highlight the Indian brutalities in the Occupied Kashmir.

He also urged the Kashmiri people across the globe to protest and hold rallies against the Indian government's anti Kashmir policies.

PTI, he said, would hold a major rally on Wednesday in Muzaffar Abad against the Indian government for changing the status of Occupied Kashmir. He urged the all human rights organizations, political parties to participate in the rally so that a strong message could reach the world.

He also appealed the people of Pakistan to hold rallies in favor of the Kashmiri people across the country.

The people of Kashmir were facing worst situation these days as India had increased the number of its army to 100,000 in the Occupied Kashmir.

He said that educational institutions were closed in the valley and the Kashmiri leaders were protesting against the measures taken by the Modi government.

The current policy of Indian government regarding occupied valley had united the entire Kashmiri leadership, he added.

Barrister Sultan said that PTI AJK in its governing body meeting held today, had strongly condemned the removing of article 371 and 35 from the constitution.