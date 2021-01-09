India is behind terrorism in Balochistan, says PM Imran Khan

(@fidahassanain)

Prime Minister Imran Khan says India wants to create Shia-Sunni conflict in Pakistan and the Mach incident is the evidence of its nefarious design but thank to the security agencies.

QUETTA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 9th, 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan said that India was behind the terrorism in Balochistan.

Imran Khan said India wanted Shia-Sunni religious conflict in Pakistan but it would not succeed. The Prime Minister also appreciated the efforts of security agencies for failing the terrorists.

He said he was equally painful over the Mach massacre and murder of innocent coal mine workers. The PM assured the people of Hazara that the government would provide them security.

“India is involved in terrorism in Balochistan,” said Imran Khan while speaking at a gathering in Quetta on Saturday.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed was also there with him during his day-long official visit to Quetta.

“Quetta was completely ignored in the past but his government will do that,” said the PM, adding that the former Prime Minister and others had “iqama” of a foreign country.

PPP and PML-N ignored Balochistan in the past despite that years long rule in the country.

“Because of the short population and votes, Balochistan was ignored by the successive governments in the past,” said the PM.

“These people sought NRO in writing from me,” he further said. He also stated that he had already conveyed it clear that they all would be united one day and now they were united.

He also talked about Maulana Fazlur Rehman was not in the assembly for the first time after 1992.

“We shall not leave terrorists,” said the PM, pointing out that these terrorists damaged the country.