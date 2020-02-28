India is blazing in fire ignited by Narendra Modi: Punjab governor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 28th February, 2020) Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that India is blazing in fire ignited by Narendra Modi.Delhi riots are the planning of fascist Modi, he said.

India must not deem Pakistan's peace desire as weakness. Global community's silence over Delhi riots is deplorable. Pakistan is advancing successfully on economic front. Government will provide electricity to the industry at 7.5 cent by June 2020, while export-oriented industry including textile is being given Rs 20 billion subsidy.

Talking to a delegation of Sargodha Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and party delegations from various districts, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that United Nations and other international organizations are keeping mum over massacre of Indian Muslims and torturing of their homes and mosques, which is a denial to protect basic human rights.

If the world community continue to remain as silent spectator, then it will be horrible for peace.

Those martyring the Muslims and demolishing mosques in Delhi, are committing biggest terrorism.Governor Punjab said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, we are stood by our Kashmiri brethren and Indian Muslims and will not leave them alone at any stage, besides raising an active voice for their rights.He said that today, Pakistan is faced with economic and other challenges however government is taking effective step to away with them, and emergent measures are being put in order to resolve problems of business community and provide them relief.Alhamdulillah, today Pakistan is getting stronger economically due to better policies of the government.

Industrialists, investors and all other business doing people will be facilitated to the maximum, and no doubt, business community has crucial role in strengthen the country economically that is why government is taking along the business community and consulting them on all economy related matters. Together, we all have to make Pakistan stronger and prosperous.