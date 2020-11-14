UrduPoint.com
India Is Building Consortium Of Terrorists' Organization, Says DG ISPR

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Sat 14th November 2020 | 11:59 AM

India is building consortium of terrorists' organization, says DG ISPR

DG ISPR General Babar Iftikhar holds press briefing with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 14th, 2020) India was supplying weapons and support to terrorists,Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Babar Iftikhar said.

The DG ISPR said India was working on "Consortium of terrorists and banned-organizations" and sponsoring terrorism in the region.

(More to come)

