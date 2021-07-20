UrduPoint.com
India Is Facilitator Of Terrorists: Chaudhry Sarwar

Muhammad Irfan 59 seconds ago Tue 20th July 2021 | 02:28 PM

India is facilitator of terrorists: Chaudhry Sarwar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar on Tuesday said that India was a facilitator of terrorists and enemy of peace.

In a message on Twitter, Governor said that shameful role of India in keeping Pakistan on grey list of Financial Action Task Force (FATF) had been exposed. He said that Indian external affairs minister's recent statement about Pakistan showed the real face of India. "There is no doubt that India has become a facilitator of terrorists and enemy of peace", he added.

Chaudhry Sarwar said that India,the biggest danger for peace of the region, could not tolerate progress, peace and stability of Pakistan.

He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan Pakistan would succeed, and India would fail in its ambitions, he added.

However, he said that the world must end its silence over India's facilitation for terrorists, adding that Pakistan hasbeen giving precious sacrifices for peace and abolishing terrorism.

More Stories From Pakistan

