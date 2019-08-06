UrduPoint.com
India Is Fanning Terrorism: Federal Minister For Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 06th August 2019 | 04:12 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed, while condemning in strong terms the Indian move to abolish Article 370, said on Tuesday it had increased tensions in South Asia and moreover use of cluster munitions on innocent civilians was fanning terrorism across the region.

Talking to ptv news ,he termed this action of India a disaster for the whole region as it did not happen before, during the 72 years of Indo Pak subcontinent's politics.

He further said the Indian government was moving against humanitarian's laws ,United Nation's resolution and the ground reality too.

"India's actions show its internal weakness and insecurity as it knows it can not suppress the courage and patience of the Kashmiri people, adding , abrogation of the Article 370 triggers each Kashmiri soul to become Wani", he mentioned.

