India Is Heading Towards Disastrous Situation As The RSS Ideology Of Hindu Superiority: Prime Minister

Sat 16th November 2019 | 12:52 AM

India is heading towards disastrous situation as the RSS ideology of Hindu superiority: Prime minister

The prime minister while referring the ongoing repression in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir said that India was heading towards disastrous situation as the RSS ideology of Hindu superiority had marginalized the 450 million non-Hindus

"India is in the grip of extremist ideology. What happening in India is tragic," the prime minister said and viewed that any such racism led to the bloodshed.

He said Narendra Modi was riding a tiger and the situation would get out of control with every passing day.

He said no one knew what would happen once the Indian government lifted curfew from the IOJK which could not be maintained for long. He said for over a hundred days, there was constant abuse of the human rights, political leaders were imprisoned and youths picked up by the Indian forces.

The prime minister reiterated his call to the international community to step in before the situation deteriorated to impact the whole world as the dispute involved the population of 1.3 billion people armed with nuclear power.

He said instead of fighting against each other, both Pakistan and India should jointly fight the common challenges of poverty, climate change and water insecurity.

He said by playing its reconciliatory role between Saudi Arabia and Iran, and US and Iran, Pakistan would try its utmost to avert any conflict in the region.

However, the prime minister said he was optimist about the future of the region as his government was striving to exploit the potential in the country as well as the region by building infrastructure, bringing ease of doing business, promoting religious tourism and making it easy for the tourists to explore scenic but yet unexplored Northern Areas of Pakistan.

He said in order to accelerate the economic activities, the government was focusing the construction of the special economic zones and was also inviting the Chinese industries to relocate to Pakistan.

He said China had offered to Pakistan the latest agriculture technology which could multiply the yield. Moreover, a university was also being set up in Pakistan for youth education and training in the artificial intelligence.

Lauding the IPRI's initiative of holding the dialogue, the prime minister said it was essential to portray Pakistan's viewpoint to the world out of Pakistan.

President of IPRI Ambassador Vice Admiral (Retd) Khan Hasham Bin Saddique apprised the audience on the discussions made during the two-day dialogue encompassing all regional issues and international challenges besides showcasing Pakistan's role in SAMECA.

Member IPRI's board of Governors, Ambassador (Retd) Aizaz Chaudhry spoke on the outcomes and recommendations by the two-day event.

In their recommendations, the experts lauded Pakistan's role for peace in Afghanistan and middle East and called for continuous efforts. He said while maintaining its good ties with China and the US, Pakistan should avoid the Thucidydes Trap a phrase by American political scientist saying "when one great power threatens to displace another, war is almost always the result.

The experts observed with appreciation a paradigm shift from security to geo-economic in form of trade and investment corridors in the region.

Your Thoughts and Comments

