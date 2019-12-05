India is hoodwinking world on Kashmir issue : Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar

(@imziishan)

London (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 05th December, 2019) Governor of Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said that Indian government has agenda of misleading international community by proving its falsehood on occupied Kashmir as truth.He expressed these views while talking to media persons here on Thursday.

He said that in whichcapacity, India is talking of minority and human rights, while it has been resorting to massacre and imposing curfew in occupied valley over the last 122 days. He said that unfortunately, the countries claiming as being protector of human rights are preferring trade over human rights.Sarwar told the reporters that he had successful meetings with more than 30 members of European Parliament with regard to extension in GSP-Plus status for Pakistan.The governor said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistani government has frustrated all conspiracies and tactics of India on diplomatic front.

" All including members of European Parliament to whom I met are talking about Kashmir issue and undoubtedly, Indian aggression in occupied Kashmir has vehemently been exposed to the world.

India at all costs would have to settle down Kashmir issue in accordance with UNO resolutions.He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is protecting the rights of minority communities as per vision of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and the world community is all praising of Kartarpur Corridor project and it is also a rock-solid reality that there is no example of protection to minorities in any country of the world as much being given to minority communities in Pakistan.

Most of the members of European Parliament are eager to visit Kartarpur and Nankana Sahib and we have assured them of providing complete security and other facilities whenever they visit Pakistan.