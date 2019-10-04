UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India Is Involved In Cyber Crime Globally : Rehman Malik

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Fri 04th October 2019 | 09:12 PM

India is involved in cyber crime globally : Rehman Malik

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 04th October, 2019) Former Interior Minister and Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior Senator A. Rehman Malik has said that India is involved in cybercrimes worldwide and stealing sensitive national data of various countries for different nefarious activities.While talking in the Senate Standing Committee on Information Technology & Telecom, he directed that the Ministry of Information Technology should go beyond firewall and create an iron curtain to secure the sensitive official websites.Senator A.

Rehman Malik said that Indian hackers are notorious for their repeated evil intrusion in cyberspace throughout the world. He said that Indian hackers made more than 200 attempts to attack the website of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

He said that an Indian company got ingress into our Election Commission of Pakistan through UNDP as the result Management System (RMS) was launched by ECP in collaboration with UNDP. He added that Indian Company used a company namely Kaulitatem Inc.

and the security of RMS was certified by an Indian company namely EC-Council with its head office in Hyderabad, India. He said that Indian company has fully coordinated and managed the RMS software and they will continue to hack not only ECP website but also other related departments therefore the government should immediately replace the RMS and create iron curtains to stop such attacks.

Senator A. Rehman Malik calls upon the government to extend its full technical and other assistance to ECP to replace the RMS that important national data could be secured.He said that ‘'I warn India to stop doing cyber-terrorism against Pakistan''.

He said that as per available authentic information, after the Pulwama attack in Indian Occupied Kashmir, Pakistan faced its worst cyber-attacks in the history by India as an Indian group namely 'Team I Crew' hacked above 200 Pakistani websites.

He said that attacking any sovereign state through hacking its different institutions' websites is a cybercrime and comes under Cyber-Terrorism.Senator A. Rehman Malik proposed in the meeting of the committee that the Minister of Information Technology & Telecom give a detail briefing on cybercrimes, cyber-attacks and the measures taken by the Ministry in this regard.While responding to a question Senator A.

Rehman Malik said he has already expressed his dissatisfaction over the Punjab police report on killing and sexual assault of three children in Kasur and has directed for a detail briefing on the issue in the upcoming meeting of Senate Standing Committee on Interior.

He also said that he was not satisfied with the sexual assault of a boy by his inmate in Adiala Jail and will be issuing a notice for a briefing on the overall situation and condition of jails across the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Attack Senate Occupied Kashmir World Police Technology Punjab Rehman Malik Interior Minister Election Commission Of Pakistan Jail Company Hyderabad Kasur Undp Government Hacking Pulwama Attack

Recent Stories

60 days of living hell in Kashmir

44 minutes ago

Chief Of The Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abb ..

50 minutes ago

Government may call army to foil Azadi March

1 second ago

Serbian President Expects New Interstate Deals Fro ..

3 seconds ago

Student death caused protest against COMSATS admin ..

5 seconds ago

Staff of Commissioner's office expresses solidarit ..

6 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.