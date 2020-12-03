India is linking the Kashmir freedom movement with terrorism: DG ISPR

(@FahadShabbir)

The ISPR DG said India was linking the Kashmir freedom movement with terrorism and blaming Pakistan for the so-called infiltration into IIOJK

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :The ISPR DG said India was linking the Kashmir freedom movement with terrorism and blaming Pakistan for the so-called infiltration into IIOJK. However, the UN military observer missions, deputed both in India and Pakistan, and the global missions taken to the LoC (by Pakistan) to show the deployment and security grids developed by India, ruled out any such possibility.

He said the IIOJK was the most militarized region in the world with with 900,000 Indian troops deployed, equal to the size of Pakistan Army. "Infiltration in such strict security arrangements is not possible; however, Indians are trying to divert global attention to Pakistan as on what is happening in IIOJK is mainly due to penetration of terrorists." He said a group of ambassadors was taken to the LoC, who saw the damages inflicted by the Indian Army troops at the civilian population (in AJK). The place about which the Indian military leadership was making a noise that around 150-200 terrorists were ready to permeate into the IIOJK, was also shown to the ambassadors of various countries.

Major Gen Babar said: "Either they [Indian Army Troops] fire on us or we fire back on them it is the Kashmiris who will suffer. It is a regular Indian pattern that we see they employ to externalise their internal issues." He added that the Indians were in the state of denial whereas Pakistan on the other side, when the new government came into power, extended its full support for peace.

He termed the misinformation and propaganda news proliferating on social media a major challenge.

"In order to cope with this, the best thing is to ensure transparency. We have investigated the social media accounts, perpetrating and sharing propaganda news and negative content, are being operated from India." To a query on Fifth Generation Warfare, the ISPR DG explained that it employed all tools of national power and focus on two main spheres, which in Pakistan's case were economy and information domains.

He said anything related to the Pakistan Army was erroneously shared and propagated to endorse the malicious propaganda of enemy countries.

He regretted that a trivial news item was reported by the international media that was actually perpetrated from India. He was referring to the social media top trend civil war in Karachi that stormed Twitter resulting in news items reported by the global media.

He noted that 90 percent of negative press was generated from Indian websites. (In the prevailing misinformation spree) the Indian media had lost its credibility to a larger extent by propagating fabricated and concocted news.

India, he said, was targeting Pakistan in diplomatic, economic, military, information and law domains. They were also lobbing before Pakistan's appearance in the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) plenaries. "India is targeting Pakistan from different directions to target the trajectory Pakistan is having for the future," he added.

/Third-to-Follow