UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India Is Misleading The World About Situation In Occupied Kashmir: FM Qureshi

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 day ago Thu 23rd January 2020 | 06:56 PM

India is misleading the world about situation in Occupied Kashmir: FM Qureshi

The Foreign Minister says that Kashmir issue has been taken up at every global forum and announces special events and rallies for Occupied Kashmir, says President was also briefed about the situation in Occupied Kashmir and he will visit Pakistan.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 23rd, 2020) Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that situation in Occupied Kashmir turned more worst as curfew and detention of Kashmiri people was still continued.

“The peace of entire region is at danger due to Indian Occupied Kashmir,” said Shah Mehmood Qureshi while addressing press conference on Thursday evening in Islamabad. Federal Minister for Communication Murad Saeed, Advisor to PM on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Fidous Ashiq Awn and Senator Faisal Khan were also present there.

“The international organizations are also taking up the matter of Occupied Kashmir,” said the Foreign Minister who recent came back from his long visit of Iran, Saudi Arabia and the US. “We will focus Kashmir on January 27 and photo exhibition will be held on January 28 across the country,” he announced. He stated that some important programs were under discussion which would be announced soon for Feb 5—the Kashmir day.

He said that 15 members of the Security Council of the United Nations took part in the briefing on Occupied Kashmir. He also shared details of his US visit with the reporters that it was a successful visit as US President wanted to visit to Pakistan.

The FM said that India was backtracking on Kashmir but Pakistan was committed.

“We apprised President Trump about Kashmir issue,” he said adding that “I also met Secretary General after briefing at the Security Council in closed doors,”. “India is misleading the world,” he further said.

The matter was taken up by the Security Council with the support of China, he added. He also informed about the possible visit of US President Trump to Pakistan, saying that he was considering Pakistan an important country.

He reiterated that Pakistan must watch its interest on CPEC.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Islamabad Occupied Kashmir World United Nations Shah Mehmood Qureshi Iran China Visit Trump CPEC Saudi Arabia January From

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Japan hold talks to enhance cooperation ..

6 hours ago

Magnitude 6.8 Earthquake Hits Turkey's East - Disa ..

7 hours ago

PTI govt not involved in corruption: Sh Rashid

7 hours ago

Uzbekistan seeks to revamp banking sector with sha ..

6 hours ago

Khalifa Empowerment Programme participating in Lon ..

7 hours ago

Hearing on Vinnik Pre-Trial Custody in France to T ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.