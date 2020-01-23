India is misleading the world about situation in Occupied Kashmir: FM Qureshi

(@fidahassanain)

The Foreign Minister says that Kashmir issue has been taken up at every global forum and announces special events and rallies for Occupied Kashmir, says President was also briefed about the situation in Occupied Kashmir and he will visit Pakistan.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 23rd, 2020) Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that situation in Occupied Kashmir turned more worst as curfew and detention of Kashmiri people was still continued.

“The peace of entire region is at danger due to Indian Occupied Kashmir,” said Shah Mehmood Qureshi while addressing press conference on Thursday evening in Islamabad. Federal Minister for Communication Murad Saeed, Advisor to PM on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Fidous Ashiq Awn and Senator Faisal Khan were also present there.

“The international organizations are also taking up the matter of Occupied Kashmir,” said the Foreign Minister who recent came back from his long visit of Iran, Saudi Arabia and the US. “We will focus Kashmir on January 27 and photo exhibition will be held on January 28 across the country,” he announced. He stated that some important programs were under discussion which would be announced soon for Feb 5—the Kashmir day.

He said that 15 members of the Security Council of the United Nations took part in the briefing on Occupied Kashmir. He also shared details of his US visit with the reporters that it was a successful visit as US President wanted to visit to Pakistan.

The FM said that India was backtracking on Kashmir but Pakistan was committed.

“We apprised President Trump about Kashmir issue,” he said adding that “I also met Secretary General after briefing at the Security Council in closed doors,”. “India is misleading the world,” he further said.

The matter was taken up by the Security Council with the support of China, he added. He also informed about the possible visit of US President Trump to Pakistan, saying that he was considering Pakistan an important country.

He reiterated that Pakistan must watch its interest on CPEC.