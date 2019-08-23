India is on dangerous road, playing with fire in IOK: President

President Dr Arif Alvi Friday said that India was playing with fire in the Indian Occupied Kashmir by changing the status of the territory and suppressing the people's will

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Friday said that India was playing with fire in the Indian Occupied Kashmir by changing the status of the territory and suppressing the people's will.

"If India feels that this is going to improve situation with these laws, they are living in fool's paradise� It is playing with fire and it would burn at least the secularity of India," the president remarked in an interview with Vice news, a Canadian-American media outlet.

He said the international community should continue putting pressure on India to foil its hegemonic intent to swallow the whole Kashmir.

The president said Pakistan had internationalized the Kashmir issue after a long time and it would continue doing that.

He said since signing of Simla Agreement, no discussion ever took place between Pakistan and India on the bilateral issues. In his numerous speeches, Indian premier Jawahar Lal Nehru had said that Kashmir issue should be decided according to the will of people, but the Indian government wanted to control the huge population.

He said the Simla Agreement had defined the issues to be settled bilaterally between Pakistan and India and those requiring the intervention of multilateral agencies.

To a question, he said India was not only refusing to talk to Pakistan but also not acknowledging Kashmir as an issue. The presence of the UN military observer in Kashmir itself made Kashmir an international issue.

The president also urged media to highlight all human rights violations being committed by India in IOK.

He said the Kashmiri people would show their intention as soon as the curfew was lifted.

He said that India could carry out some false flag operation and attack Pakistan as it had done in case of Pulwama incident.

Responding to a question, he said India should withdraw the constitutional amendments and allow Kashmiris to decide their own future.

"India is going on a road which is very dangerous," he said, adding that following a legal amendment, India has decided to grant citizenship to all non-Muslim people migrating to India, but not the Muslims.

"India is agitating its own Muslim population. I feel so sad about India doing that because Pakistan had gone out of extremism. We have managed terrorism. From our experiences, we say that India is playing with fire," the president remarked.

He said the Prime Minister Imran Khan had made it clear that Pakistan neither wanted war, nor would start it. But it would use its right of defense, if India waged the war.

To a question about Indian claim of IOK being an Indian issue, he said the UN resolutions had clarified that Kashmir was not an Indian issue.

"What else can I say? I think India is trying to fool the world. It is like occupying a place and saying that you have nothing to do with that," he said.