UrduPoint.com

India Is One Of The Deadliest Countries For Journalists

Umer Jamshaid Published May 12, 2022 | 12:11 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2022 ) :India has fallen in the press freedom rankings of the media watchdog Reporters Without Borders (Reporters Sans Frontieres) from 142 to 150 among 180 countries.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the RSF changed its methodology this time to also measure censorship due to corporate pressure and media ownership structures, said Daniel Bastard, the director of the Asia PacificDesk.

"Apart from the security of journalists, impunity (of attacks) has increased and corporate influence has increased too. (And) the government wants to manage the narrative," he said in a podcast interview with Sidharth Bhatia.

