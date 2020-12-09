India is planning to launch another false flag operation, the sources

(@fidahassanain)

The sources say that India is planning for false flag operation to divert local and international media’s attention from many issues including Occupied Kashmir, Ladakh and modi government’s anti-farmers policies.

NEW DEHLI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 9th, 2020) India is planning to stage another false flag operation in a bid to disrupt regional peace, the sources said on Wednesday.

They said that India was planning false flag operation to divert world’s attention from its internal and external issues.

The entry local and international media was focusing India now for Kashmir issue, Ladakh and countrywide protests of farmers over new farm laws.

Pakistan’s armed forces were placed on high alert after India’s planning for surgical strike, they added.

In February last year, India attempted for flag operation but failed despite that it had already failed to conduct unsuccessful surgical strike in Pakistan.

Besides this, Indian media was running a successful campaign against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his government’s anti-farmers policies.

The media asked the Modi government not to make any attempt to cover the facts from the public.