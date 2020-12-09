UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India Is Planning To Launch Another False Flag Operation, The Sources

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 04:48 PM

India is planning to launch another false flag operation, the sources

The sources say that India is planning for false flag operation to divert local and international  media’s attention from many issues including Occupied Kashmir, Ladakh and modi government’s anti-farmers policies.

NEW DEHLI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 9th, 2020) India is planning to stage another false flag operation in a bid to disrupt regional peace, the sources said on Wednesday.

They said that India was planning false flag operation to divert world’s attention from its internal and external issues.

The entry local and international media was focusing India now for Kashmir issue, Ladakh and countrywide protests of farmers over new farm laws.

Pakistan’s armed forces were placed on high alert after India’s planning for surgical strike, they added.

In February last year, India attempted for flag operation but failed despite that it had already failed to conduct unsuccessful surgical strike in Pakistan.

Besides this, Indian media was running a successful campaign against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his government’s anti-farmers policies.

The media asked the Modi government not to make any attempt to cover the facts from the public.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Prime Minister Narendra Modi Alert February Media From Government

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs honors winners of Al FurdahDatathon ..

2 minutes ago

The Year in Pakistan Search

8 minutes ago

Masood Khan thanks Muslim Ummah for unwavering sup ..

17 minutes ago

Outdated construction methods keeping sector under ..

19 minutes ago

Around 51 beggar arrested during a drive in Hazara ..

9 minutes ago

Munich Security Conference to Be Rescheduled From ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.