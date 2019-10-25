(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has said that political instability in the country is directly benefitting India to further strengthen its grip over Occupied Kashmir

Nowshera (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 25th October, 2019) Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has said that political instability in the country is directly benefitting India to further strengthen its grip over Occupied Kashmir.Addressing workers convention here on Friday, the JI chief added that the government and opposition were damaging the Kashmir cause by indulging in the politics of protests and petty issues.Siraj said politics in the country had lost values with the government and opposition seemed least bothered about the genuine problems of the people and the external threats facing the country.He suggested opposition parties to avoid holding protests against the government which already was running on ventilator and losing popularity rapidly.

He said the institutions which backed the PTI to come into power turned exhausted to support it further.The JI chief said Islamabad was turned into fortress, presenting a scene of container cities.

He said the government's act to block the routes was a clear violation of the law. He demanded the Supreme Court of Pakistan take notice of the blockade of roads to provide relief to the citizens.Siraj rejected increase in the prices of electricity, asking government to immediately announce decrease in prices of basic commodities including petrol, gas and electricity.

He said the people of KPK were the worst victims of the government as the province was badly hit by poverty and unemployment, load shedding and other issues.

He said the government had not launched any significant infrastructure development project n the province. He said the BRT Peshawar had turned the city into debris worsening the daily routine life of thousands of people.Siraj said masses were desperate and lost all hopes they pinned over the government.

He said the unemployment and inflation were badly hitting the common man with no hopes of improvement in economy in near future.Talking about the Kashmir situation, he said over a month was passed to the prime minister speech at the UNGA but the world was unmoved over Kashmir.

It proved, he added, that only speeches were not enough to fight the case of Kashmir rather some practical and bold steps were required to stop Indian violence in the held region. He said the government so far failed to make any improvement on internal and external fronts.