‘India is threat to regional peace,’ PM Khan says in China

(@Abdulla99267510)

Prime Minister Imran Khan who is on four-day official visit to China says it is India that is lingering on the regional instability and cited the India’s aggressive behaviour and the prevailing Hindutva ideology.

BEIJING: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 5th, 2022) Prime Minister Imran Khan said that Indian was a threat to regional peace in the region.

Imran Khan said that it was India that was lingering on the regional instability and cited the India’s aggressive behaviour and the prevailing Hindutva ideology.

He expressed these words during an exclusive session with the heads and representatives of leading Chinese Think tanks, universities and the Pakistan Study Centre in Beijing. He is on his four-day official tour to China.

PM Khan said that Indian atrocities in Indian-Occupied Kashmir were still continuing and urged the world to pay attention to injustice and atrocities against Kashmiri people. He also thanked China for its unwavering support over IOK issue and laid emphasis over Pakistan-China relations and ensured regional stability and prosperity.

Imran Khan said, “Amid the countless global challenges, the world did not need another Cold War. Divisions could result in mounting sufferings and prevent common benefits. Pakistan was, therefore, of the belief that the key driver in international politics should be cooperation, rather than confrontation,”.

The PM also recalled that Pakistan in the past had played a role in building bridges and remained ready to do so again.

He also mentioned Pakistan’s National Security Policy, saying that his government put economic security at its core.

This vision was built upon connectivity and development partnership for which China remains an indispensable partner for Pakistan.

He also said that the importance of Sino-Pak relations in ensuring regional stability and prosperity was also discussed during the meeting.

The PM highlighted the importance of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) as a flagship project of President Xi Jinping’s Belt and Road Initiative.

Imran Khan also said that Phase-I of the CPEC was focused on infrastructure development and connectivity, the next phase would focus on industrialisation, cooperation in information technology and agricultural transformation.

PM also highlighted that Pakistan was offering incentives for investment that were at par with or better than other investment destinations. He said that he thought that it was in the mutual interest of Pakistan and China to cooperate in ensuring peace and security in Afghanistan. He urged the international community that Afghans were not left alone in this time of need. He underlined the importance of Pakistan and China working with Afghanistan to advance shared objectives of peace, development and connectivity.

He stated that cooperation ensuring peace and security in Afghanistan is in the mutual interest of Pakistan and China. The international community should not leave Afghans alone in this difficult time, he emphasised.