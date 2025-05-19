India is trying to hide its war crimes in IIOJK: APHC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has urged the Kashmiris living on both sides of the Line of Control and across the world to unite against the Indian occupation, political injustice and violent operations against innocent people in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

APHC spokesman Advocate Abdul Rashid Minhas in a statement in Srinagar, while expressing serious concern over the deteriorating situation of the occupied territory said Indian troops and police personnel have arrested thousands of Kashmiris, including activists, during massive house raids and lodged them in different jails and police stations under black laws.

The spokesman said India is trying to hide its war crimes by sending its political party delegations to several countries. He said Jammu and Kashmir is a disputed territory and world has a duty and responsibility to come forward for the resolution of Kashmir dispute which will bring peace, political and economic stability in the south Asian region.

The APHC said BJP-led Indian government had converted the internationally recognized disputed territory into a military garrison by deploying thousands of Indian army, police and paramilitary personnel in a bid to suppress the freedom movement.

However, he clarified, through brutal measures India can neither suppres freedom sentiments nor can mislead the international community with its false narratives and propaganda tactics

The Indian BJP govt and its installed regime is victimizing Kashmiris for demanding of political justice and opposing India’s illegal occupation of their homeland, he added. Indian forces’ personnel are conducting house raids and search operations in all major cities and towns, subjecting the residents to severe harassment, the APHC said.

He said Indian so-called largest democracy is denying basic rights including right to life, right to protest & right to freedom of expression to Kashmiri people. Kashmiris, he added, are witnessing disgrace, humiliation & insult at the hands of Indian troops on a daily basis. The people of IIOJK have every right to speak their conscience and raise the demand for their right to self-determination as mandated by UN resolutions. Advocate Minhas urged the international community to pressure India to let Kashmiris speak what they want.