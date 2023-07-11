India-Israel nexus with PTI now stands exposed behind May 9 mayhem: Sherry Rehman

Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination Senator Sherry Rehman on Tuesday strongly condemned the statement of Israel regarding Pakistan at the United Nations and alleged that the Israel-India support for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and its chief had fully exposed the sinister nexus behind the May 9 mayhem

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination Senator Sherry Rehman on Tuesday strongly condemned the statement of Israel regarding Pakistan at the United Nations and alleged that the Israel-India support for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and its chief had fully exposed the sinister nexus behind the May 9 mayhem.

Addressing a press conference flanked by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Interior and Legal Affairs Attaullah Tarar, Sherry Rehman lambasted the PTI chairman for his reported venomous campaign against the state, who, she claimed, was ever ready to do anything to please Israel.

"He (Imran Khan) believes that Israel's violations in Palestine are fine. Today Israel also becomes an ambassador of human rights but in reality she is doing the opposite," the minister added.

She denounced the PTI chairman for criticising and opposing his arrest. "He asks why the government did this to me? He says he was arrested in a disgraceful way, but he should know that no one is above the law," she added.

The minister there were some sinister designs behind the curtain. Today the PTI was the best friend of Israel and Indian Prime Minister Modi, and its leader was being "baptized" in the waters of Israel.

The PTI workers, she alleged, had desecrated and harmed the monuments of martyrs on the behest of their leader, who now wanted to harm Pakistan as a whole. "Israel is supporting Imran Khan today and what does that mean?" she quipped.

The United States had always said that it was not meddling in the Pakistani politics but the PTI chief kept on dragging it, she added.

"Israel's blaming of Pakistan in favour of the PTI at the UN meeting is highly condemnable.

Imran Niazi is part of the camp that is violating the rights of Palestinians. Israel did not speak even on the arrest and indictment of those involved in the Capitol Hill attack." "What is the motive that Israel is giving recommendations in favour of attacks on Pakistan's sensitive installations? "Why Israel does not speak about human rights violations by India in the Occupied Kashmir?" she raised questions, adding in fact, it was not about human rights, but about "special sympathy" of Israel with the PTI and its chairman.

She said Israel itself had been violating the basic rights of Palestinian people every day for the last 60 years. "With what face and status Israel is lecturing the world regarding human rights," Sherry Rehman added.

Imran Niazi, she said, wanted to see the country becoming bankrupt. No politician or any former prime minister did not utter such words or perpetrate such hostile campaign against the country, she added.

The minister said all the reports about so-called human rights and treatment of women in detention were deliberately issued to defame the country.

She said Imran Niazi desired to impose the law of jungle in the country, but it could not materialize. "Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif vowed that he would protect the country and not his politics. My leader Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Shaheed had sacrificed her life while striving for hoisting the National Flag in the Swat valley," she said.

The minister stated that her party never promoted "political bandits" during its government's tenures, besides avoiding any indignation and humiliation of politicians.