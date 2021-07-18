UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India Issues Alerts For Diplomats In Islamabad After Recent Kidnapping Incident - Sources

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Sun 18th July 2021 | 12:10 AM

India Issues Alerts for Diplomats in Islamabad After Recent Kidnapping Incident - Sources

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2021) India has been updating its diplomats in Islamabad on potential security concerns in the aftermath of the abduction of the daughter of the Afghan ambassador to Pakistan, government sources told Sputnik on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, the Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the daughter of the country's ambassador to Pakistan had been kidnapped for several hours and tortured.

"We have been issuing alerts to our High Commission personnel on a regular basis," a source said, when asked about the safety of Indian diplomats in Islamabad.

The Afghan Foreign Ministery has already summoned Pakistani Ambassador Mansoor Ahmad Khan to lodge a protest over the incident. The ministry has urged Islamabad to immediately identify and punish those responsible, as well as to ensure the full security of the Afghan diplomats and their family members.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Afghanistan Islamabad Protest Family Government

Recent Stories

Three migrants die in fire in France's Marseille

1 minute ago

Sheriff refuses to enforce new Los Angeles indoor ..

2 minutes ago

FO, security authorities in close contact with Afg ..

9 minutes ago

UAE announces two-week treatment results for COVID ..

32 minutes ago

Shaken South Africans clean up after deadly unrest ..

9 minutes ago

Western wildfires in US, Canada stretch firefighte ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.