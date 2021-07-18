India Issues Alerts for Diplomats in Islamabad After Recent Kidnapping Incident - Sources

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2021) India has been updating its diplomats in Islamabad on potential security concerns in the aftermath of the abduction of the daughter of the Afghan ambassador to Pakistan, government sources told Sputnik on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, the Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the daughter of the country's ambassador to Pakistan had been kidnapped for several hours and tortured.

"We have been issuing alerts to our High Commission personnel on a regular basis," a source said, when asked about the safety of Indian diplomats in Islamabad.

The Afghan Foreign Ministery has already summoned Pakistani Ambassador Mansoor Ahmad Khan to lodge a protest over the incident. The ministry has urged Islamabad to immediately identify and punish those responsible, as well as to ensure the full security of the Afghan diplomats and their family members.