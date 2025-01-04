Open Menu

India Issues Visas To Only 100 Pakistani Pilgrims For Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti's Urs

Faizan Hashmi Published January 04, 2025 | 11:23 PM

India issues visas to only 100 Pakistani pilgrims for Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti's Urs

The Indian authorities have issued visas to only 100 Pakistani pilgrims for the annual Urs of Hazrat Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti in Ajmer Sharif, India, significantly below the allotted quota of 500

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2025) The Indian authorities have issued visas to only 100 Pakistani pilgrims for the annual Urs of Hazrat Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti in Ajmer Sharif, India, significantly below the allotted quota of 500.

According to the spokesperson for the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Muhammad Umar Butt on Saturday, this year, India has restricted the number of visas issued, denying travel to 400 potential pilgrims.

Despite the restrictions, he said 100 Pakistani pilgrims are set to leave for Ajmer Sharif on Sunday via the Wagah border.

These pilgrims will participate in various religious ceremonies at the shrine of the revered Sufi saint, Hazrat Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti, widely known as Gharib Nawaz, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Ajmer Wagah Border Sunday

Recent Stories

Continuity of policies key to development: Ahsan I ..

Continuity of policies key to development: Ahsan Iqbal

1 minute ago
 India issues visas to only 100 Pakistani pilgrims ..

India issues visas to only 100 Pakistani pilgrims for Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti's ..

1 minute ago
 CM Murad launches Rescue 1122's new Highway operat ..

CM Murad launches Rescue 1122's new Highway operations

1 minute ago
 PM Shehbaz condemns bomb blast in Turbat

PM Shehbaz condemns bomb blast in Turbat

32 minutes ago
 Ali Raza takes seven-for as final heads for an exc ..

Ali Raza takes seven-for as final heads for an exciting finish

34 minutes ago
 PSL 10: Franchises announce retentions without any ..

PSL 10: Franchises announce retentions without any trade

33 minutes ago
3 killed, 35 injured in Kech blast

3 killed, 35 injured in Kech blast

34 minutes ago
 Sarfraz Bugti condemns Turbat blast, expresses dee ..

Sarfraz Bugti condemns Turbat blast, expresses deep sorrow

32 minutes ago
 Nabi Gul banned for 3 domestic matches

Nabi Gul banned for 3 domestic matches

33 minutes ago
 Pakistani U19 women’s team training in full swin ..

Pakistani U19 women’s team training in full swing in Karachi

32 minutes ago
 Football: Italian Serie A table

Football: Italian Serie A table

32 minutes ago
 Govt taking measures to facilitate small and mediu ..

Govt taking measures to facilitate small and medium scale businesses: Prime Mini ..

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan