India Killed 0.5m Kashmiris In Occupied Kashmir In Past 76 Years: Report

Umer Jamshaid Published October 27, 2023 | 01:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2023) In the Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), Indian forces have killed five hundred thousand Kashmiris, including over 250,000 in Jammu region, as the occupied territory completed 76 years of invasion by the Indian Army on this day in 1947.

A report released by Kashmir Media Service on Friday, 27th October, said that more than 3.5 million Kashmiris were forced to migrate to Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan and other parts of the world since October 27, 1947.

According to the data released by Research Section of Kashmir Media Service from January 1989 till October 27, 2023, a total of 96,262 people were killed, 7,316 killed in custodial/fake encounters, 168,567 civilian arrested, 110,504 structures/houses were destroyed or damaged, 22,963 women were widowed, 107,914 children were orphaned, 11,259 women were gang-raped and molested.

The report said the number of actual Indian troops present in the occupied territory is 1,501,000. The research also gave a break-up of the Indian forces’ personnel, according to which the number of Indian Army soldiers is 750,000, number of paramilitary forces is 535,000, the number of police personnel is 130,000, Special Police Officers 35,000 and Village Defense Committees is 50,000. It makes a grand total of 1,501,000 in the territory.

