India killing Kashmiris in fake encounters to malign freedom struggle: APHC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) :All Parties Hurriyat Conference in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir has said that Indian troops are killing innocent Kashmiri youth in fake encounters to malign the Kashmiris' ongoing freedom struggle.

The APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the occupation troops pick up Kashmiri youth from their homes, KMS reported.

The aim of all this, the spokesman maintained, is to defame the Kashmiris' indigenous freedom movement.

The spokesman said that killing Kashmiris in staged encounters has become a hobby of Indian forces' personnel in IIOJK, adding thousands of youth have been killed by the troops in staged encounters in the last 33 years in the occupied territory.

He said that the large scale killings in staged encounters is a reflection of culture of impunity under which the Indian troops are operating in IIOJK The spokesman said that Pathribal fake encounter of 2000, Machil fake encounter of 2010, Shopian fake encounter of 2020, Lawaypora fake encounter of 2020 and Hyderpora fake encounter in November 2021 were some glaring examples of the cruel tactics being used by India to subdue the freedom sentiment of the Kashmiri people.

He added that after killing the Kashmiri youth in fake encounters, the killer Indian troops, instead of being brought to book, are rewarded with cash and promotions, which clearly indicate that such brutal murders are carried out at the behest of the fascist Modi regime.

The spokesman pointed out that New Delhi has turned IIOJK into a killing field as 96,095 Kashmiris fell to Indian bullets since January 1989 till July 2022.

He said the BJP's Hindutva regime wants to create fear and terror among the Kashmiri populace by killing innocent Kashmiris in fake encounters.

However, he said that India must remember that it would not succeed to dampen the Kashmiris' spirit of freedom by resorting to such heinous crimes.

The spokesman said that killing of Kashmiris in staged encounters is a blatant violation of the United Nations Charter and appealed to the world community, including the UN, to take congnizance of the Modi regime's genocidal policy employed in IIOJK and take practical steps to save the Kashmiris from its onslaught.