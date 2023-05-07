UrduPoint.com

India Killing Kashmiris To Suppress Their Righteous Demand: APHC

Muhammad Irfan Published May 07, 2023 | 01:00 PM

India killing Kashmiris to suppress their righteous demand: APHC

ISLAMABAD, May 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2023 ) :All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has said that India is mercilessly killing innocent Kashmiri youth to suppress their righteous political demand of right to self-determination.

The APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar, paying tributes to the martyrs by Indian troops during a cordon and search operation in north Kashmir, said that the Kashmiri people will never allow the sacrifices of their martyrs to go waste.

He said India is fighting a war which it cannot win because the Kashmiris are determined to achieve freedom from its subjugation at all costs.

The spokesman appealed to the international community to take cognizance of the Indian brutalities in the occupied territory and force New Delhi to settle the Kashmir dispute by giving the Kashmiris their right to self-determination.

