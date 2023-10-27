India kills 0.5m Kashmiris in IIOJK during past 76 years: Report

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2023) In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), Indian forces have killed 500,000 Kashmiris, including over 250,000 in Jammu region, as the occupied territory completed 76 years of invasion by the Indian Army on this day in 1947.

A report released by Kashmir Media Service on Friday on Kashmir Black Day in IIOJK, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and wherever Kashmiris live in the world, said that over 3.5 million Kashmiris were forced to migrate to Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan and other parts of the world since October 27, 1947.

According to KMS data from January 1989 till October 27, 2023, a total of 96,262 killings were reported out of which 7,316 custodial/fake encounter killings, 168,567 civilian arrested, 110,504 structures/houses destroyed/damaged, 22,963 women widowed, 107,914 Children orphaned and 11,259 women were gang-raped / molested.

The report further stated that the number of actual Indian troops present in the occupied territory is 1,501,000. The research also gave a break-up of the Indian forces’ personnel, according to which the number of Indian Army soldiers is 750,000, number of paramilitary forces is 535,000, the number of police personnel is 130,000, Special Police Officers 35,000 and Village Defense Committees is 50,000. It makes a grand total of 1,501,000 in the territory.