India launches fresh wave of house raids, crackdowns in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), ahead of the upcoming Indian Lok Sabha elections, Indian troops have initiated a fresh wave of house raids, crackdowns, harassment and arrests of people.

According to the Kashmir Media Service, civil society members, observers and lawyers in Srinagar, speaking to the media, have highlighted that the ongoing house raids have resulted in the arrest and summoning of hundreds of youth, peace activists and freedom-loving individuals, predominantly from Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

They stated that the current arrest campaign by Indian forces is a vindictive policy of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led Modi government intended to suppress the voice of freedom.