India Lodges Protest With Pakistan Over 2,400 Ceasefire Violations Along LoC - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 09:02 PM

New Delhi has lodged a protest with Islamabad over what it says were more than 2,400 ceasefire violations by Pakistani forces along the Line of Control (LoC) in the past six months, Indian media reported on Friday, citing informed sources

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2020) New Delhi has lodged a protest with Islamabad over what it says were more than 2,400 ceasefire violations by Pakistani forces along the Line of Control (LoC) in the past six months, Indian media reported on Friday, citing informed sources.

"Till June this year, 14 Indian nationals have been killed and 88 more have been injured in more than 2,432 unprovoked ceasefire violations carried out by the Pakistan forces," the Hindustan Times newspaper quoted the source as saying.

According to the media outlet, the Indian government has also expressed deep concern over the alleged support by Pakistani forces for the cross-border infiltration of terrorists.

Meanwhile, according to the Pakistani side, India has violated the ceasefire more than 1,500 times in 2020 and its military killed at least 14 civilians, while over 100 more have suffered various injuries.

Islamabad has also claimed that Indian "occupation forces" indiscriminately targeted civilians in Kayani and Jura sectors of the LoC in late June. A two-year-old child was among those injured, according to the Pakistani Foreign Ministry.

India-Pakistan relations have worsened recently, and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has even claimed that New Delhi was responsible for the Monday attack on the pakistan stock exchange in the country's largest city of Karachi. India has denied any involvement in the attack.

