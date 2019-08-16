(@imziishan)

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Quershi Friday said India had lost its case morally, politically and internationally after the meeting of United Nations Security Council, which discussed the Kashmir issue after a long time

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2019 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Quershi Friday said India had lost its case morally, politically and internationally after the meeting of United Nations Security Council, which discussed the Kashmir issue after a long time.

" Today is a watershed as Kashmir has again taken a centre stage. The UNSC convened its meeting on India's illegal move in just 72 hours which has internationalized the Kashmir issue. We are thankful to the United Nations and its Security Council for taking up the issue," he told a press conference here at the Foreign Office.

Qureshi said one thing was clear from today's UNSC meeting that Kashmir was not an internal affair of India rather it was an international one. The international community was closely watching the situation in occupied Kashmir.

Expressing concern over imposition of curfew in held Kashmir for 12th consecutive day by India, Qureshi said the ground situation in valley would be depicted clearly when the curfew was lifted there.

He asked India to lift curfew and give access to human rights observers and international media to the occupied Jammu and Kashmir watch the situation with their own eyes.

The foreign minister said India had created many hurdles to block the UNSC meeting but it had failed and its real face had been exposed to the world.

He said Pakistan wanted talks with India but it was the latter which had always turned down the offers and suppressed voice of the people of occupied Kashmir. However, despite suppression the Kashmiris were raising their voice for their right of self-determination.

Qureshi said India knew what Kashmiris wanted, and reiterated Pakistan's moral, political and diplomatic support to the people of Kashmir.

He said the struggle of the Kashmiris had now taken a centre stage and the time had come that this issue should be resolved with peaceful means and according to the UN resolutions.

About Indian defence minister's statement, Qureshi expressed sorrow over it and said when there was tension issuing such statements were irresponsible. He, however, said Pakistan would maintain 'full spectrum' nuclear deterrence.

The statement of Indian defence minister was in fact a negation of their own commitments on nuclear deterrence, he added.